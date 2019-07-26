Record 72 Boats and $492,000 in HUK Big Fish Classic

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

The weather forecast for this weekend is beautiful and it certainly seemed to help the turnout for the 6th Annual HUK Big Fish Classic at Talbot Street Pier. I just got word that the BFC has broken records for total boats with 72 and for purse with $492,000 in total prize money. Scales action starts tomorrow afternoon at 4 PM at Talbot Street and yours truly will be the emcee for this awesome event. The Hooked on OC crew will also be broadcasting the event live so if you can’t make it to the scales you can check out all of the Big Fish at www.bigfishclassic.com I’ll see you there this weekend!

The ocean finally calmed down a bit today allowing Captain Monty to steer the Morning Star east, but it was work once again getting the finicky sea bass to bite.

Hi Scott,

Lost yesterday to a NE wind. Tried, but too rough.

Today the ocean was far more calm, if not quite calm enough for every passenger’s taste. Bottlenose Dolphin gave us a show on the way in..

The sea bassing proved OK so long as we kept after it. ManMythLegend—none other than Hurricane Murray—was high hook today with 9 fat keepers & third place in the pool. (which pays nothing!)

Jeff Confair (gray shirt) of Hershey PA took everyone’s pool money with a 17.75 inch sea bass.

Young Abagail & Elijah Raike (big hat), along with Dad Charlie show off some of their catch.

Alexa Wood holds a dandy with Dad, Greg Wood of Baltimore..

Also in the group snap are John Tammara, & Robert Aodossy of Hillsboro NJ – Jerrod Steele From Milssboro DE – and the Hurricane himself.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service reported in this afternoon that he had good fishing all day for bluefish, small sharks and flounder. He was able to put his crews on some keepers today too.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a couple of trips today with success. One trip was to the ocean where he showed his anglers a good time with the small tunnies. Another trip was back in the bay where he had some family fun with throwback sized flounder.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Dave fished the route 50 bridge today with Roy Rigs and had a nice trip with the Route 50 Slam. Bird and Dave caught schoolie rockfish, bluefish and a nice 19″ keeper flounder on the Roy.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina didn’t light the world on fire today, but he did have keepers on both trips and throwbacks to keep his angler’s rods bent.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier said that there have been more flounder being caught at the pier lately. John took a break from behind the counter at the pier and caught a nice keeper today, and then he photobombed a couple of guys who caught one as well.