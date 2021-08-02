Record Purse of $9 Million for 48th Annual White Marlin Open

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Well, the boats are tallied and the money is totaled and the 2021 White Marlin Open is going to be another one for the record books. 444 boats are entered for this week’s event and there is $9 Million in prize money up for grabs. Last year had a record purse of over $6.8 Million, but thanks to the new added entry level $20,000 Winner-Take-All white marlin, this year’s event is going to be insane! Word has it that there are 100 boats give or take the $20K added level which means the right boat across the board could weigh a white marlin worth well over $3 Million alone. It looks to be a very exciting week and telling by the buzz around the docks I would wager that most of the 444 boats entered in this year’s tournament will be fishing tomorrow. There will also obviously be nothing on the leaderboard Monday so scales action should be good at Harbor Island on 14th Street. I’m also guessing that Marlinfest at 3rd street will be “lit” as folks enjoy the vendors, music, food and drinks. If you can’t make it to either you can check out our live broadcast at www.whitemarlinopen.com. Good luck to all of the anglers, boats and crews fishing this year’s record breaking White Marlin Open….I’ll see you at the scales!!

There weren’t a ton of anglers fishing today as most prepared for the White Marlin Open, but I did get a few reports with some fish. The Ocean City Girl reported that they “had the ocean to themselves” today as they put a bunch of sea bass in the cooler for their party.

Rich Daiker followed up yesterday’s limit of flounder with another limit today. Rich fished live bunker down by the route 50 bridge to land these fish.

Branyan Daub from Pennsylvania was fishing with his grandfather Thom Daub in Indian River when he landed his first ever keeper flounder. Way to go Branyan!

Vanessa Haldeman was fishing with her fiancé Steve Gurreri when she landed this beauty of a 21″ flounder.