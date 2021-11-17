Reef Buildin’ and Fish Catchin’

By Scott Lenox

Was a chilly day today in and around Ocean City, but the wind calmed down enough for some folks to get out and catch some fish. Looks to warm up tomorrow and Thursday so I expect some fishing then too.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was out with some volunteers doing some work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation and was able to put them on a couple of fish in the meantime.

Pyramid Trip 11/16/21

All’s Well! Mission Complete! Went down perfectly!

We’re stuck.

Anchored up 5 miles out. Waiting for the wind to die off so I can safely get offshore to the site of Nancy Dawson Arnold’s Memorial Reef at the Queen Site.

Things are a bit different with over 4.25 tons of concrete pyramids aboard.

I’ve forced volunteers and crew to go toggin while the forecast comes true.

I’m sure you feel bad for them too. No mutiny so far..

Cheers

Monty

(PS – Today’s pool winner gets a free haircut at Shannon’s Studio 6. She says her hedge trimmers were recently sharpened..

The tog today are mostly just evidence for a spawning population sustained only by size limit regulation. Still a dern-sight better than when we had no regulation.)



Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions did some fishing with his father in law Steve Genua and had some great fun catching and releasing a bunch of rockfish at the route 50 bridge. Steve is a Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam so we’d like to thank him for his service!



I got another report of a lost red snapper this week from Allie Bishop. Allies crew caught the red snapper on a three species drop while fishing off of MD/ Virginia the other day.