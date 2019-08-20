Reel Inn is Reel Delicious

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I bet you’ve heard of the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland, but have you heard about the Reel Inn Restaurant & Dock Bar located just down the dock from the scales at Harbor Island?

The Harbor Island condo area and the East Channel are both popular spots to fish & the Reel Inn is a convenient location to tie up for a quick meal. If you’d rather arrive by car then turn at 14th street bayside, go to the end of the street and enter through the gate. Drive straight until you see the “Reel Inn” marked parking places then make your way through the condos and down to the dock where the restaurant is located. The restaurant sits right off the condo’s pool area.

The Reel Inn was originally built over 25 years ago as a small open air tiki bar. Over the years, it has grown into a casual waterfront dining dockside restaurant and bar. They are well known for their incredible marinated grilled tuna dishes and appetizers. Reel Inn has a great Junior Angler menu including traditional favorites like grilled cheese, PB&J, chicken tenders, grilled jerk chicken tenders, cod bite & hotdogs all served with potato chips and orange slices.

Happy hour is offered seven days a week from 3-6 pm with 20% off all alcoholic beverages. (The only exception is no happy hour or daily specials during the White Marlin Open.)

Happy Hours Food Specials Featuring:

REEL Steamed Shrimp – 8 for $7.50

Wings (Old Bay & Buffalo) – 6 for $6.00 / 12 for $12.00

Tortilla Chips & Pico – $5.00

Edamame – $5.00

Daily Specials Offered Monday to Thursday:

Monday

Burger Night

Starting at $5.00

Tuesday

Taco Night

Shrimp, Fish or Chicken 3 for $10.50

Margaritas & Coronas Only $4.00

Wednesday

Wine-a-Lot Wednesday

Special Pricing on Select Bottles and Wines by the Glass

Thursday

Lobster Night!

Special Market Pricing

We visited the Reel Inn for lunch and had a fantastic meal! We started off with the Reel Crab Dip baked in a bread bowl topped with cheddar cheese. If you’ve been around OC for long then you know everyone has crab dip & most of them are good versions, but this one is a shining star. The crab dip itself is delicious, but the soft yet crispy bread bowl sets it over the top. Definitely try this!

Our “Junior Angler” requested mozzarella sticks and they did not disappoint. What’s not to like about chunks of hot, crispy, breaded mozzarella dipped in marinara sauce? He also chose a hamburger with potato chips. Also, “very good.”

To round out our meals, we had fresh grilled Mahi Tacos & the Reel Tuna sandwich. The tacos had a large sized portion of grilled Mahi with all the fixings including shredded slaw, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream so you can create the perfect fish taco. The Reel Tuna sandwich had a nice thick piece of marinated tuna cooked perfectly to your liking. We prefer it well done, but the Reel Inn will grill it to your preference. Both the tacos and tuna sandwich were well prepared & tasted really good.

Now what’s a nice lunch without a couple of desserts? Seriously, save room for both of these. We had Peanut Butter Pie & it was one of the most scrumptious desserts we’ve had in any restaurant. It tasted like a chocolate cookie crust filled with some kind of magical peanut butter filling and topped with chocolate. We had to know who made this pie & were told “Sweet Dispositions” in Selbyville, Delaware. Really, really good! Also, we had an Oreo Cookie Milkshake which was super refreshing on a hot, fishing day!

Head on over to The Reel Inn Restaurant & Dock Bar on 14th Street, Bayside by boat, car, foot or bus! They offer carryout if you’d prefer to grab and go. Lunch is served daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Dinner is served from 5 pm to 10 pm. Reel Inn is open seven days a week through Labor Day. After Labor Day, hours will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday through mid October. Enjoy!