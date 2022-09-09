Rockfish and Some Blues

By Scott Lenox

Posted on September 8th, 2022

There wasn’t a lot going on the past few days with the wind and rain going on, and while we wait for a tropical system to move by offshore there won’t probably won’t be much in the ocean until after the weekend.  Thankfully it stopped raining today so some guys got out and caught a couple in the breeze.

Big Bird Cropper had guest Karl Henrich on board today and they had a great day with the rockfish at the route 50 bridge.  Karl caught a nice 32″ keeper on the dredge and Bird followed it up with one of his own.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service fought the muddy water and wind this morning, but did manage a couple of nice bluefish and some spot on his trip.

September 8, 2022
