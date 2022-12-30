Rockfish Out Front!?

By Scott Lenox

Today was another very nice late December day and folks were outside taking advantage of it. There were lots of folks out walking, the local golf courses were busier than usual and there were some anglers out taking advantage of the open weather window.

Mason Farr and Shawn Whitaker were part of a trip today that found some rockfish inside the three mile limit knows as the EEZ. The boys each had their own legal fish and there were four other keepers on board to round out a six man limit. Report was that birds were working and the fish were underneath them. The crew even released some fish that were over 40″.

Remember….no targeting striped bass outside of three miles and if you do find fish inside three miles Maryland’s regulations are 1 fish per person from 28″ to less than 35″.