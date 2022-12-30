Rockfish Out Front!?

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Rockfish Out Front!?

By Scott Lenox

Rockfish Out Front!?

Posted on December 29th, 2022

Today was another very nice late December day and folks were outside taking advantage of it.  There were lots of folks out walking, the local golf courses were busier than usual and there were some anglers out taking advantage of the open weather window.

Mason Farr and Shawn Whitaker were part of a trip today that found some rockfish inside the three mile limit knows as the EEZ.  The boys each had their own legal fish and there were four other keepers on board to round out a six man limit.  Report was that birds were working and the fish were underneath them.  The crew even released some fish that were over 40″.

Remember….no targeting striped bass outside of three miles and if you do find fish inside three miles Maryland’s regulations are 1 fish per person from 28″ to less than 35″.

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

December 29, 2022
Rockfish Out Front!?
Rockfish Out Front!?

Today was another very nice late December day and folks were outside taking advantage of it.  There were lots of folks out walking, the local golf courses were busier than usual and there were some anglers… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

paradise watersports offers lowest prices

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information