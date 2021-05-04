Rockfish, Tog and Flounder

By Scott Lenox

The rain settled in this afternoon and soaked out some late day angling, but some damage had already been done both in the bay and in the ocean. Flounder fishing is getting better on an almost daily basis, rockfish are being caught around the bridges and inlet and tautog season is finishing up on a very strong note.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters beat the rain with an awesome catch on today’s trip. Captain Chase had a limit of tautog with plenty more released up to 13 pounds.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had an awesome night last night for his shooters. The crew hit home on big carp, snakeheads and long nose gar.

Mikey Johnston fished the Thorofare this afternoon and put some more flounder meat in the boat. Mikey caught these two keepers with the biggest fish at 22″ and 3.7 pounds on pink.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn were throwing Roy Rigs at the route 50 bridge this afternoon and had a good time catching and releasing some school sized rockfish.

Chris Kavanagh of East Coast Construction and his crew traveled down to Morehead City, NC and fished on the private boat Top Dog owned by Top Dog Services and had a great trip. Captain Ryan Knapp put the guys on wahoo, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, amber jack, mahi and king mackerel.