By Scott Lenox

It was a rough, windy, chilly day today, but according to Big Bird Cropper the rockfish were hitting good. Big Bird and Shaun Flaherty were out in today’s blustery conditions and had a very good day dredging Stretch lures and casting Roy Rigs at the route 50 bridge. You can tell by Bird’s flowing locks that the wind was cranking, but so were the guys….on some very nice rockfish that included two keeper fish.