Rockin’ in the Wind

By Scott Lenox

It was sunny and warm today, but it was also very, very windy again. No news from the ocean and only a few hearty souls fished the bay in some tough conditions. Thankfully the fish cooperated for them.

Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions and his bro in law Gary Finch did some dredging at the route 50 bridge and had a nice afternoon. They had several throwback rockfish and two keepers at 30″ and 32″.

Big Bird Cropper, Ron Smith of the ACSA and Brandon Smith fished the route 50 bridge where they had some catch and release rockfish action and some big bluefish.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has seen some more good shooting the past few trips with rays for days and snakeheads, gar and big catfish at night.

