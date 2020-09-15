Rough But They Found Some Tunas and Mahi

By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City is open 7 days a week!

Ocean was rough today thanks to a lingering NE wind that doesn’t seem to want to let up. It’s been too rough for most boats to get in the ocean for the past several days so even today’s small window of opportunity was very appealing.

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had a nice day offshore today with Greg Murray and his crew. Captain Chris put the group on several stud yellowfin and a white marlin release on today’s trip.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey has been chomping at the bit to get back in the ocean so today he was glad to do it. He reported that it was rough, but the crew managed a good day with a longfin albacore and some mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was all about the mahi on today’s trip.

Beautiful morning offered calm seas with remnants of Saturday’s swells; we cleared the inlet just before sunrise. Maddie pushed our 24 blocks off at Jack Kauffer’s Memorial Reef just about the time our “Tog Penthouses” were arriving at Mo & Joe’s lot in West O.

Soon after the ‘late morning’ wind increase was upon us. NE at 20+ became just about boisterous & far too soon, but still doable. Mahi-mahi bit ok for heavy cloud cover. High man had 8, another 7; low man had 4.

Not too shabby considering the weather & that we couldn’t buy a mahi yesterday (but cbass bit well for the sober Sunday.)

Laying in tomorrow for maintenance. As I write Wednesday’s sea bass trip has 5 spots open @ $135; Thursday’s mahi run @ $225 has 3, and Friday’s sea bass trip has one spot. Won’t be able to access the reservation book until later this evening (8:30+).. Because the reservation phone line of 18 yrs is down (forever,) time stamp on email decides..

Will get through this little hiccup with reservations soon.

Cheers All,

Monty