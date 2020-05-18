Rough Water Sea Bassin’

By Scott Lenox

The Sunset Marina properties are open for business!! Check out the video for details.

We had some great weather over the weekend, but that is about to change big time. Sunny skies and light winds gave way to clouds and stiff breezes this afternoon and it looks to get worse before it gets any better. We’re looking at a very early tropical system that will bring rain, wind and rough seas to the area and it is not forecast to get decent again until maybe the end of the week. Hopefully things settle down quickly and the weather doesn’t mess up bay fishing too much.

Today started off foggy with a slight breeze, but by the time it was lines out the wind was puffing hard out of the east. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had thankfully put a boat limit of sea bass in the boat before it started blowing too hard.

Oyyyy… Began the day with a dogone fog & easterly breeze. Hardly my favorite fishing conditions. Gave folks a weather warning, loaded 12 90lb reef blocks and got underway. Well, fog wasn’t so tight, seas weren’t too high; we dropped blocks and paddled on off a bit.

Bruce Mears of Bethany Beach limited first at 11:20 followed within moments by Chris Bogan of Lewes.

Winds at that point were E at 18.5 knots. Time we limited everyone out it was blowing 20.5..

Forecast has a steadily increasing easterly for the next three or four days – tropical system Arthur soon upon us.

A tropical depression in May? I can only recall one other..

Well, I expect we’ll build some pyramids, oil up some more reels, catch up on paperwork – make use of bad weather come too soon. At least there’ll be a fish fry to help ease the pain.

Regards

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had an ocean trip today as well and thankfully he was able to put his crew on a limit of sea bass and get back to the barn early.

The inshore and back bay charter fleet has been enjoying some good fishing lately for rockfish, blues, shad and flounder. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a great weekend of fishing and put his anglers on some good fishing with several keeper flounder on trips. Captain John’s young son Mason even got in on the deal.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a great weekend of bay fishing charters this weekend as well. Captain Jason had several families on for the weekend and everyone had a great time catching fish.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service headed out to the inlet and route 50 bridge this evening where he said the shad were snapping on small spec rigs and bucktails.

My buddy Steve Tapley was out last night in search of some catch and release shad fishing from the 3rd street bulkhead, but was surprised by this 24 1/2″ throwback rockfish that ate his small spec rig.

Andrew Tawes of Outdoors DelMarVa had a great morning with his son Brendan fishing Tangier Sound. Andrew and Brendan combined forces to put some nice speckled trout and a keeper rockfish in the cooler.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowifishing, otherwise known as The Shallow Water Robin Hood, had a great tip last night under moonlit sky. He and his merry men had good shooting for gar, snakehead and some BIG catfish.