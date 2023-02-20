Rough Water Toggin’

Rough Water Toggin’

I just finished an awesome dinner with Kristen after a super busy weekend at the Ocean City Boat Show where we were humbled by the love and support that many of you showed us.  We had countless folks come to the booth and tell us how much they enjoy my fishing report, Kristen’s cooking and Hooked on OC TV show.  Many of you bought our rigs and our shirts and we can’t thank you enough for your support!  Thank you!

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides stopped by the booth this afternoon and dropped a couple of photos on me of some nice tog from today’s trip.  Captain Chase also mentioned how rough it was.  The wind had the ocean at 3′ to 5′ at just a few seconds apart and that’s not nice.  Rough weather makes tog fishing tough, but Captain Chase was still able to put his crew on some nice fishing with a few big fish up to 14 pounds.

