By Scott Lenox

We had some wind and scattered showers today, but the heavy stuff is arriving in the area now and looks to be here through tomorrow sometime. Thursday looks like a good day to get out before Friday offers another chance for showers before what looks to be a pretty nice weekend.

The crew of Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk has been murdering the mahi over the last several trips. Well it was the same deal today with another dock load of “bailer” sized fish for their happy anglers.

The Fish in OC / Hooked on OC Ocean City Inshore Classic is next Saturday and Sunday and we’ve already got a couple of team signed up so I think we’re looking at a terrific turnout. The tee shirt design is off to Red Sun Custom and 50 buckets are ready for the first 50 boats to sign up. Last year we had 31 boats and paid out over $10,000 in prize money and I’m hoping this year is even better. Details are below.

Fish inshore for any or all of 32 Hours!! The Ocean City Inshore Classic is a 32 hour inshore fishing tournament with categories for Rockfish, Flounder, Tautog and Open. $75 registration per boat includes Captain. $50 each for each additional angler up to 5. 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place prizes will be paid in all four categories and $25, $50, $100 and $200 calcuttas will be paid to the largest fish in each category. Open Division will recognize the following fish only: Bluefish, Grey Trout, Speckled Trout, Sheepshead, Black Drum, Red Drum and Croaker. Sign Up and Captain’s Meeting Friday, October 9, 5 PM until 7 PM at Sunset Marina Activity Room in West Ocean City. Lines In 7 AM Saturday, October 10

Lines Out 3 PM Sunday, October 11

Fish any or all 32 hours. Scales Open at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City: Saturday, October 10 from 4 PM until 7 PM

Sunday, October 11 from 3 PM until 5 PM Awards are TBD and will be announced during Captain’s Meeting on Friday, October 9. Rules Sheet Prizes and Calcuttas Registration Form (No online Registration)