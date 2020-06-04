Sea Bass Fishing is Awesome

By Scott Lenox

June 3, 2020

It was windy today folks….reel windy!! I can tell you from personal experience. My buddy Jeff Coats and I jumped in the Fish in OC Carolina Skiff today to try and get another episode of Hooked on OC in the can….and it was tough! The idea was to go flounder fishing for the show, but after drifting behind Assateague Island and the Thorofare and releasing just one fish we decided to switch tactics. The “slur” was so bad in the bay today that it was almost impossible to drift for flounder. We were constantly pulling the gooey, green clumps off of our rigs until we finally got tired of it. We regrouped and headed to the Rout 50 bridge where we found some good catch and release striper action and some “snapper” bluefish that saved the day….and the show. Big Bird’s World Famous Roy Rig was the hot ticket and helped us catch enough fish for a new episode.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star braved the SW winds today and got some great work done for the OC Reef Foundation. He also put a bunch of clients on limits of nice sea bass again.

Little saucy today. NOAA said 10-15 SW.. Ehh, 17.5 SW isn’t so far off. Got where I wanted to go and did the deed. Limited over half my clients.

Dropped a single pyramid at Capt. Greg Hall’s Memorial Reef on the way out. Once Doug Ake’s Reef reaches 5,000 blocks I’ll shift focus to Capt. Greg’s.

Stopped twice to get balloons—turtle chokers that someone released to say “Happy Dead Sea Turtle!” ..or Birthday? Not sure which.

We again caught a sea bass on a bare hook with our test drop. Might be our new good luck sign. Also had a tiny mola-mola swim past the stern. Got a decent snap of a pelican & greater shearwater (sailor hull.)

Bob Hauser of Carlisle PA boated the first limit today. Maybe! May have been Al Valentine from DC too – simultaneous?

William Cutler of Quantico VA took everyone’s pool money with a 19 inch cbass. Doreen Merkel of Phoenixville PA – Cynthia Rodriguez & Keith Williams of Fredericksburg – plus CJ Odendhal from GlenBurnie shownoff keeper doubles..

Cheers

Like I mentioned at the top, bay fishing was tough today. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service found the bluefish south of the route 50 bridge right when we did and he also saved the day with some terrific cast and reel “snapper” bluefish action.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters treated his anglers to some of the bluefish action and they enjoyed a limit of “snappers.”

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga was drifting through the goo today and was lucky enough to have anglers on both the morning and afternoon trips put keeper sized flounder in the boat.