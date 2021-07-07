Sea Bass, Flounder, Bluefish, Rockfish, Tuna and a Mako Shark

By Scott Lenox

It was a hot day on shore today…and a rough one in the ocean. I’m really glad my trip with the kids on the Morning Star was yesterday because Captain Monty Hawkins reported today was “plenty saucy!” There was still some fishing done out in the ocean and some catching, and fishing in the bay was pretty darn good.

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had a great day today trolling the canyons when he put his crew on six fat yellowfin tuna and a bonus mako shark that was 80″ and 170 pounds.

Captain Alex Beane and the crew of the Boss Hogg had a great day of trolling off there today too when they put a load of nice yellowfin tuna on the dock at Sunset Marina.

Captain Ron Callis of the Turnin’ Fins was five for eight on yellowfin tuna and five for six on pukers.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk had a nice day for their anglers putting them on four yellowfin tuna for the fish box.

Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions and his brother-in-law Gary Finch had an awesome day of bay fishing the route 50 bridge with Big Bird Cropper today. The guys had a 21″ flounder, a 31″ bluefish and they also kept a 34″ rockfish and let a 40″ rockfish go (over 35″ too big to keep).

Captain Chase Eberle put this angler on a rockfish that just missed the 28″ minimum size today.

Blake Gunther and his crew had a good day at the Great Eastern Reef today putting some fat sea bass and some keeper flounder in the boat.

This nice flounder was caught on the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had some rougher seas to contend with, but he still put his anglers on some great fish.

Couple calm days; finest kind really. Time to pay the piper today. Plenty saucy. Dorsey & Brook Yearley we’re our guest reef builders. Made two small units for sea conditions.

Day certainly had its challenges. Sending most home with double digits; OC a local Mike Oates limited.

Joe Connelly from Levittown PA took everyone’s pool money with a seriously fat bass..

Thank You All Raffle Ticket Buyers!

Man, have I got some work tonight..

Cheers!

Monty

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing did some spotting for his folks today and they took care of the shooting on some cow nosed and southern rays.

Tyler Leonardi landed this big, beautiful sheepshead while fishing the north jetty wall last night.

Geoffrey Ebling caught and released a huge butterfly ray while fishing the OC surf.