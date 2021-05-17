Sea Bass, Flounder, Spanish Mackerel and Another Mako Shark

By Scott Lenox

It was another beautiful spring day today in and around Ocean City and the bay and ocean were once again packed with anglers taking advantage of it. There were loads more limits of sea bass caught in the ocean, some more flounder in the bay, the first Spanish Mackerel of the season and a mako shark release offshore.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had a deep sea bass trip today and it was very, very successful. Nick Lane, Jeremy Hudson, Brandon Snyder, Jerry Hammond, Mike Hammond and Eric Ellis managed a limit of 90 sea bass, 12 blue line tilefish, a handful of bluefish and a female mako shark release. The action happened between 100 and 300 feet of water.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had another stellar day of sea bass fishing for his crew again today with a load of nice knot heads coming aboard in calm seas.

Anglers on the Judith M out of Bahia Marina had another great day of sea bassing today as well and one lucky angler caught a keeper flounder on board as well.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was greeted with another flat calm sea and good fishing on today’s trip.

Another calm sea awaited us at the inlet this morning. Forecast has nice weather, really nice, even 7 days out. I’ll take it. Raven Gillespie & Jessica Berg were our guest reef builders this morning; put some serious muscle into that shove. Tried my first few spots without much luck. Sounded same on the radio. Kept paddling.

Fish finally began to chew. It was dern near one o’clock time Zig had landed out first limit. Would finish the day with 5 limits and many in double digits. Jigmaster Tom walked off with everyone’s pool money.

Captain Jeremy Blunt and the crew of the Wrecker had a 1/2 day sea bass trip today that ended with a corner full of nice fish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a terrific opening weekend of sea bass fishing for his clients putting every trip on a boat limit of 15 per person.

Back bay fishing was terrific this weekend as well and Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service took advantage of that as well as the sea bass fishing. Captain John had a great weekend with lots of sea bass and some keeper flounder for his groups.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a great weekend of fishing too with lots of kiddos on board catching keeper flounder.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found the first Spanish Mackerel of the season this morning while catching and releasing rockfish at the route 50 bridge. This is pretty darn early for a Spanish Mackerel.

Blake Gunther had his “captain in training” out for some fishing today and it was a great trip. Blake and son caught a 17″ keeper flounder and also caught and released some rockfish at the route 50 bridge on the Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a great weekend on the water as well. Captain Marc showed his shooters a good time and put them on several big snakeheads and some long nose gar.

My wife Kristen and I had a great time throwing the new Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG at the route 50 bridge this evening catching and releasing some short rockfish on the last of the outgoing tide.