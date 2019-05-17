Sea Bass Limit

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We had a rain shower in West Ocean City today that cooled things down and wet the pavement for a little while, but otherwise it was quite pleasant with light winds and nice temperatures. The southeast wind brought some cooler temps to the beach this evening making for a reely nice spring day.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a beautiful day out on the water today with some pretty awesome fishing. Captain Chris reported very good sea bass fishing with a 15 fish limit for everyone on board. The fish were caught on jigs, squid and clam and were as large as 3 3/4 pounds.

Donny Post fished the Ocean City inlet and route 50 bridge area this evening and even though the bluefish bite wasn’t red hot it was still good with quality fish up to 22″.

Grayson Wooldridge was fishing with his dad John in the Ocean City inlet this evening and had a blast catching and releasing some short rockfish. “G” and John catch a lot of rock in the back bays trolling, but this was Grayson’s first cast and retrieve rockfish.