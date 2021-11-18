Sea Bass Limits and A 40 Pound Catfish

By Scott Lenox

We had a nice day today in and around Ocean City with warmer temps and relatively light winds for this time of year. The sun was shining too so on land a sweatshirt and jeans did the trick. It may have been a little cooler on the water, but it was plenty comfortable and the fish cooperated nicely.

My friend Sam Tudor was over on the Nanticoke River today doing some cat fishing and had much success. He and his crew caught over 150 pounds of catfish including this big 41 pound blue catfish on cut bait.

Nick Parks, Howard Todd and the Reel GI crew were out in the deep today and put this tasty swordfish in the fish box.

Captain Matt Abell down at Sea Hawk Sports Center has been seeing some good fishing over on the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore of Virginia with folks catching rockfish and very nice speckled trout.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was out on the rip today with some great clients and he showed them some great fishing with another boat limit of sea bass

Tied her loose into a splendid sunrise; found ourselves a fair ways off before Sylvia T from DE dropped today’s reef blocks at St.Ann’s Reef. Another run, shorter than the first, gave us nice fish around the rail ..that soon quit biting.

And, right there, “soon quit biting,” fairly well describes the day.

Ahh, but they would chew when we’d initially drop.

First south wind in a good while – first summer bite in some time too.

Fussy.

At least it wasn’t freezin.

Made it work. Marty Dowling of NY had the first limit; we kept grinding—spot after spot—until all our clients were limited out.

Only had two sponsored drops today. You know, ‘product placement’ PA announcements where clients win a prize for ‘biggest fish’ at a particular spot, (while I pocket some extra fuel money.)

Truly an odd coincidence, one drop was sponsored by Weight Watchers; the

other those good folks at Salisbury Cardiology & Rehab.

Incredibly, Hurricane Murray had the biggest fish both drops. He won both a gift certificate for a dozen donuts at Dunkin, plus a pastry of his choice from the local Food Lion bakery.

Strange world..

In a more truthful vein, Hurricane really did win the pool. He even helped Flounder George, distracted as he was after catching a decent keeper fluke, limit on cbass.

Pretty sure George’s flounder was all alone.

Nice day.

Nice crowd.

Hope the forecast holds for the weekend. Have had five boat limits in a row. Want to keep it going..

Regards

Monty