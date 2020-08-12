Sea Bass, Mahi and White Marlin

By Scott Lenox

Check out the ladies in the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Shelby Zimmer above!

We had a nice calm day today, but calm plus humidity sometimes equals fog. The bay was pretty socked in for portions of the day, but once boats made it to the ocean it was clear sailing for miles. Seas were calm and the fish were biting and that’s always a bonus as we move through the week on our way to the next summer tournament.

Captain Franky Pettolina of the Last Call had an eventful offshore trip today with a white marlin release and some sea bass and tilefish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a great trip today with some of the best mahi fishing he’s seen in quite a while.

Departed OC Fishing Center via instruments today. Was great to have my tugboat skipper friend and all-star fill-in mate, Capt Jeff, aboard as forward lookout.

As we picked our way out buoy by buoy; paused a bit to let a fast mover come by my bow headed west toward Sunset Marina, the boat’s wake slapping my hull.

Had I continued forward he’d have found his rock solid faith in radar misplaced and both of us on the evening news.

Thankfully the fog cleared as we neared the mouth of the inlet. Soon visibility could be measured in miles.

Found sea bass and mahi chewing well today. Probably the best mahi trip I’ve had in 25 years or so.

Susie Werner of South Bethany was a today’s guest reef builder. She also fought our 18 pound mahi for a while before handing off to Bill Mets of Rockville MD who brought it to gaff.

Ahhh.. But mahi do not count in the fish pool. Scott Mandos ‘allowed‘ grandson Alex to take everyone’s money yesterday. Today he could find no such charity, probably owing the youngster showing off with a 10 pound mahi to his peanut mahis..

All told? Best mahi trip I’ve had in all 18 years with the Morning Star, while also putting several clients in double digits w/cbass—even a couple fluke in the boat.

I’ll take it!

Have lots of spots open over the coming weekend. Also just opened the rest of August into early September (See “Fish Report 8/11/20” at morningstarfishing.com to have a shot at some stern spots.)

Now to see what tomorrow brings. Sure would like this mahi fishing to hold. Have some weather coming though. Likely push em back offshore.

Cheers

Monty

Anglers on the Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting have been seeing some good fishing lately with some jumbo sea bass and the occasional keeper flounder.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler said things were all good today with good weather, good fishing and good people.

Captain Eric Shoaff of the party boat Judith M out of Bahia Marina has been putting anglers on some good fishing with a cornucopia of species including sea bass, flounder, triggerfish and ribbonfish.

This young angler caught himself a nice keeper flounder on board the Happy Hooker out of the Talbot Street Pier today.

Captain Anton and mate Joey have been showing folks a good time on the bay and putting them on some keeper flounder on the Miss Ocean City.

