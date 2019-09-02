Seeing Some Trout

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We had another nice weather day today with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. The wind did puff a little bit making conditions on the bay a little choppy, but not so much that there weren’t a ton of boats out on it. Today was the final day of the Ocean City Marlin Club Labor Day White Marlin Tournament and Amanda Shick just got me the results. Congratulations to all of the winners of this year’s event!

I won’t say that anyone is setting the world on fire, and I haven’t seen any big ones yet, but it’s nice to be reporting that some anglers are catching some grey trout (weakfish) this summer. Usually we see more fish in the fall as the water temps cool so hopefully seeing some during the summer months is a good sign of things to come. Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent in a couple of photos of some nice fish today. Anatoli had some good luck on the north jetty catching a nice keeper flounder and a good sized aforementioned weakfish. Bear also had an angler catch a nice triggerfish at the pier today.

Speaking of trout, my man Big Bird Cropper and neighbor Dave were out last night for some Roy Rigging and had some luck at the route 50 bridge. Bird and Dave caught and released some short stripers and Dave lucked into a nice weakfish as well.

Mike “Raz” Razmus fished the back bays today and had some success bending a rod. Mike had some short sea bass, some throwback flounder and a nice keeper that measured 18″.