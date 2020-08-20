Shakeup on the Leaderboard for Day 3 of The 2020 MidAtlantic

By Scott Lenox

Check out the ladies in the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina above!

114 boats headed out today for day 3 action of the 2020 MidAtlantic Tournament and there was some good fishing with lots of tuna and some more white marlin hitting the scales in both Cape May, NJ and Ocean City, MD. The blue marlin category remains open, but we had a last minute wahoo tonight that put a fish in that category. There were some other nice fish that hit the board to shake things up on day 3. Here’s what the leaderboard looks like after 3 days of fishing. Thanks to the MidAtlantic and Hooked on OC for the pics!

Wahoo

Canyon Runner 42 Lbs

Dolphin

3rd Place Light’s Out 28 Lbs

2nd Place No Quarter 32 Lbs

1st Place Christine Marie 33 Lbs

Tuna

3rd Place Three’s Enough 67 Lbs

2nd Place The Right Place 168 Lbs

1st Place MJ’s 189 Lbs

White Marlin

3rd Place Kilo Charlie 66 Lbs

2nd Place Wish Your Were Here 68 Lbs

1st Place Big Oil 77 Lbs

Outside of the tournament Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor of the Spring Mix II had a great day offshore with a pile of mahi and a white marlin release.

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a good day enjoying calm seas and good fishing that included lots of sea bass and a couple of limits of flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins and the crew of the Morning Star saw some good fishing too and one angler lucked into a very rare catch for Ocean City.

High summer past it’s mark, you can feel the change coming. Ocean always takes a while longer though. Our waters are as clear as I’ve seen since I was in my early 20s. It’s been a very long time, for instance, since I’ve seen mahi (dolphinfish) in this close to shore. We didn’t have but little peanuts; clients sure like catching them though. Usually they’d be at the 30 fathom line and beyond.

It remains this season’s been the best sea bassing since 2002. Fishing began today soon after Ms Chris pushed reef block #31,036 over. Had an interesting mixed bag right out of the gate when Zig caught a Ribbonfish, then James & Helmut from Georgia boated a giant lookdown – Georgia boys also limited on sea bass. Dan Parsons of Salisbury took our sea bass pool.

Focused on our excellent sea bass fishing, I’ve not done as much with fluke as some of the fellows have. Today, however, Zig limited out on flounder. Several others did quite well too.

We also had a few small ribbonfish; not as bright as cutlassfish who’s skin resembles a polished stainless mirror, they sure are interesting looking. I hear tell they’re excellent eating..

A mixed bag today then.

Nice.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been showing his clients good shooting with cow nosed and southern rays and some hound fish both day and night.

My young buddy Grayson Wooldridge had a great time on the ocean today with his mom and dad Mel and John when he caught a mixed bag of fish about 9 miles off the beach.

Chrissie is on the sheepshead again and this time it was two nice fish from the north jetty wall on live sand fleas.