Sharks All Day

My Alaska family adventure continued today with a trip to the Denali National Park and a zipline adventure with Denali Park Zipline. It was an awesome time with our guides Kenny and Nicolette and the weather was beautiful once again. I understand it wasn’t so beautiful back home with strong gusty winds, and that was evidenced by the fact that I had hardly anything reported today. I did have some reports from yesterday and one lone flounder from this afternoon.

The Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe had a keeper flounder this afternoon and I’m sure in given the conditions that was even a surprise. Nonetheless, it takes home lone report honors from today and the fish pool money from the trip.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters reported in some reely good shark fishing from yesterday. Captain Chase had put his anglers on sandbar and sand tiger shark released all day and into the night.

Captain Scott Stapleford of the All In had a productive trip yesterday returning to the dock at 9 PM after some shark fishing. Captain Scott put his crew on a couple of yellowfin tuna, mahi and they also released a 68″ mako shark…..not before he put a little blue skuff on his own nose.

Bob Haltmeier of the Oceanic Pier is back in town for a little while and putting some time in fishing. Bob reported that there are some more flounder being caught at the pier on the clean water of the incoming tide.