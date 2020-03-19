Shooting Big Snakeheads

By Scott Lenox

Another nice day in and around Ocean City today with warm temps and sunny skies. We look to have some reely warm weather toward the end of the week with highs reaching into the 70s. Unfortunately it’s going to get that way with a strong push out of the south that will make it down right windy on the warmest day. Friday looks to be pushing 80 degrees in some places, but the wind also looks to blow 25+….might be a day to find a protected pond and try some bass fishing with my boy.

Last night as I was typing out the Daily Angle I was getting texts from Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing that said, “you’re missing it”….”big ones!” A trip that I could have been on was producing well for Captain Marc, his daughter Alivia and Craig Constantino as they were laying the smackdown on some big snakeheads. Captain Marc and the crew had terrific luck bowfishing snakeheads in the shallows and had some reel nice fish end up in the cooler with the largest weighing in at over 8 pounds.