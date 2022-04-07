Should Be Some Good Fishing For The Weekend

By Scott Lenox

We’ve had some pretty crappy weather the past couple of days, but there have been a few short windows for anglers to sneak out and bend a rod. This weekend’s forecast looks pretty nice so I’m expecting folks to get out there and try for some tautog, rockfish and flounder that should be in Ocean City’s back bays.

My man “Irish” was out on the ocean this week doing a little tautog fishing and per usual he and his crew put some very nice fish in the boat.

David Moore has been fishing the OC inlet and Assateague Island surf this week and having some success with the fishes. David had some keeper tautog from the route 50 bridge and some nice black drum from the suds on Assateague.

Donny Post and his buddy Spencer caught a couple of dozen short tautog the other day on the outgoing tide and some throwback rockfish on the incoming.

Captain Marc Spagnola has been dealing with the inconsistent weather this week, but he’s been able to put his shooters on some good action on the river. Crews are seeing plenty of shots at snakeheads, big blue catfish, carp and gar.