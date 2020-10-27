Should Get a Little Better

By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle has it all and is open 7 days a week!

We are definitely seeing a change in the season with leaves turning color, cooling water temperatures and way less anglers on the water during the week. It was a little too windy for the ocean today, but there was some decent fishing in the back bays and once the ocean opens back up fishing should bet a little better.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters couldn’t do the ocean today so it was the route 50 bridge for he and his crew. Captain Chase didn’t find any legal fish of 28″ to 35″, but he did have some luck catching a couple of dozen shorts.

Captain Kane Bounds of Fish Bound Charters has been having some terrific luck in the ocean when he can get his crew out there. Captain Kane has had sea bass limits on every trip and other trips have produced nice tautog and sheepshead.

“Wifey Tog Killer” Kathy Bielaski was fishing with her husband Tim when she boated these two keeper tautog of 18″ and 20″ with green crabs in the back bay.