Signs of Life

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

From a fisherman’s perspective we’ve been in a pretty miserable weather pattern over the past week. The sun has shown at times, but the rain and WIND have made conditions very tough in the bay and impossible in the ocean. I’m pretty certain no boats have been past the sea buoy in several days and boats fishing the bay have been dealing with chop and very dirty water conditions. There are some tropical systems to keep an eye on to our south, but right now the weekend looks to be shaping up.

It’s not a lot, but it’s something and I’m glad to get it. I was surprised by an email this afternoon from Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga that included several names and some nice flounder. Lori Quinten, Pittsburgh, PA, Steve Rohlfs, New Milford, NJ & grandson Ryan Healy, Maywood, NJ, Tayden Pitt, and his father Carl, Brooklyn, NY. The action took place in the Sinepuxent bay and the fish were caught on peanut bunker or shiner and squid combos. Mates Serge Garder and Austin Korycki were on the net. Steve won the pool with an 18″ fish that weighed 2 pounds, 3 ounces.