Slick Calm Conditions and A Good Chew

Absolutely beautiful day on both land and sea today with light winds, warm temperatures and sunny skies. This weekend has really seen some gorgeous weather and there’s more on tap for the next few days! The water isn’t the cleanest on the bottom of the tide in the back bay, but otherwise conditions are good and fish are chewing.

The warm water that the tunas were in on May 17 is still way to our south so the offshore fleet has resorted to bottom fishing and that is going very well for most. Captain Austin Ensor and the #gang on the Primary Search had a great day of fishing out in the canyon with a bunch of tilefish, some bluefish, some of this, some of that and some jumbo sea bass.

Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI had a nice day of deep dropping for his group today as well and dropped a pile of tilefish on the dock at Sunset Marina. Thanks to them for the pic!

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters put the hurt on the sea bass today and on the throwback rockfish last night.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice day of fishing today while enjoying flat calm conditions.

Yesterday’s southerly swell greatly reduced this fine day; Alex R of Northern VA, who has come fishing with me several times a years since he was seven years old; Alex pushed a 20 bk unit and 4 pack tog condo over the transom before we pressed on.

Paul landed the day’s first keeper double, while Alex W, from the far away lands of Selbyville DE, boated a beautiful double a bit later. He tagged the squid eating double-digit tog and kept the pool winning sea bass.

Like I said: nice double.

Oh, he was high-hook too with 12.

Sometimes its your turn..

Saw our first loggerhead sea turtle yesterday. Saw three more today. They too feed on our temperate reef ecology. I wonder if they return year after year to feed at the same reefs as they return to the same beach to nest….

Absolutely glorious ocean: calm seas, slow drift; cbass chewing though not ‘biting the bottom off the boat’ – hope clients enjoyed their holiday.

Tomorrow’s another day..

Lots of spots open after the weekend though!!

Cheers

Monty

The crew of the Judith M out of Bahia Marina had some great sea bass fishing today and the boat’s first keeper flounder of the season.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess put his folks on some good sea bass action and one 20.5″ keeper flounder for one lucky angler.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had awesome conditions and a good chew on today’ trip.

Christian Bohlen, Keira Bohlen and Bubba Cumberland teamed up to catch a mess of sea bass fishing on Shawn Bohlen’s JEB today.

Karlton Sheeler caught his first sea bass limit today.

Back in the bay, Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found three keeper flounder for this crew before the water got dirty.

Janeane Bostic landed this big 24″, 5.1 pound flounder while fishing with a minnow and squid combo at the route 90 bridge. She was fishing with her husband Bruce Bostic on their OCD.

Luke Wrye and his crew caught the first keeper flounder of the season on their boat Reel Small using the Fish in OC 2 Hook Float Rig with a Gulp swimming mullet.

Wesley Rittermann, his Dad Doug Rittermann and his Grandpop Rich Rittermann caught an 18″ rockfish jigging with a soft plastic at the South Jetty and also had a 17″ keeper flounder on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in white with a 5″ white Gulp.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty had a nice evening of Roy Rigging the south jetty and route 50 bridge where they caught some bluefish and a keeper flounder.

Mike Razmus fished Mystic New Jersey today and had a great day of floundering. Mike, his brother Andrew, his dad Rich and his buddy Kyle had keeper flounder both jigging and on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink.

