Slow and Steady Grind

By Scott Lenox

We’re in the middle of a little window of weather opportunity right now before some wind and cold next week and Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is in the middle of taking full advantage of it.

A steady slow grind..

Time sun came up we were well on our way. Spencer from OC had dropped our reef blocks long before in darkness. Nosed around some broken bottom before making a double anchor set that we fished until after lunch..

Nothing stellar – just a slow steady grind with a few fish. Our pool winner and his friend spoke no english but he nailed top spot by a long way.

Slow and steady works. Even had a few folks box my boat’s reduced limit, but fully 2/3s of our legal fish went back with a third fin rip.

