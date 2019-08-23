Slow Day at the 2019 MidAtlantic

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

As we expected early in the week, today’s offshore weather was terrible. The wind was a stiff 20+ knots out of the south and I heard from one captain that fished today that it was “stacked up and rough!” Thanks to that weather only 6 boats of the 156 registered in the 2019 MidAtlantic tournament decided to give it a go and although some fish were caught and released, exactly 0 made it to the scales. It made for a very boring live broadcast, but we should make up for that tomorrow with most boats having the final day to fish. Except for the tuna division that has a couple of studs in first and second place, I think every other category is up for grabs. It should make for an exciting finish to the 2019 MidAtlantic and you can watch it live at www.themidatlantic.com Here’s what the leaderboard looks like with one day of fishing left to go.

Other offshore anglers were effected by today’s weather as well so there weren’t a whole lot of boats in the canyons, but Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star steered east and ended up with more mahi than sea bass??

Hi Scott,

Dagone sea bass were 3 kinds of cuss-fussy today. At my last stop I had 30 feet of sea bass on the screen: not a one would bite a hook.

Thankfully other spots yielded fruit; some did get a nice mess of sea bass by working at it.

Howard Martin of Fort Meyers FL shows off a keeper double.

One of my best mahi days in years, I think. (and, no, there were way more sea bass aboard!

Craig McIlrath of Marlton NJ had the largest of them with a 29.5 fork length bull. He’s next to some bearded guy..

But Craig’s dandy didn’t count for the pool. That honor went to Scott Hassaretti of Hatboro PA with a 17 inch sea bass.

Also pictured are Bo Shultz of Middle River MD – Tim Bachman of Warminster PA – and Will Pasaretti of Hatboro PA.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier submitted these photos of some folks having a good time at the pier today. Ethan caught a nice 17″ keeper flounder from the pier and the Garcia’s have been having a great time catching and releasing all sorts of fish. The Garcia’s have also won this week’s cutest photo award…..that I just made up.