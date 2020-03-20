Snakeheads, Stripers and Social Distancing

By Scott Lenox

Check out our new episode of Hooked on OC with Eric Sexton as we punish the perch…..Enjoy a stop in Atlantic Tackle to see some of the new colors from Gulp.

Greetings all! As we move further and further into uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic I am super glad to see some folks taking the advice of the CDC by social distancing…..while fishing! The weather is shaping up and fish are biting so I’m going to get fishing too. We all need to be safe and smart in times like this and I can’t think of any other way to keep my mind off of things and keep my distance while I have to.

Last night Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was on the water again and once again did his part to help eradicate the invasive northern snakehead. I’m pretty certain that they are here to stay, but the more that we can remove from our ecosystems, the better. They are a very tasty fish and a tough fighter so I also see them becoming more popular as we move into the future. Captain Marc has got it down when it comes to bowfishing them and last night was more proof of that. He and the crew had a great night with some big fish.

The striper bite in the back bays is heating up and I’m starting to see more and more boats fishing the route 90 bridge on nicer days. Today Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker, his wife Jennifer from the Ocean City Fishing Center and their daughter Piper had a great day casting small bucktails at route 90. Piper pulled double duty running the boat and catching the fish. She had 10 fish on her own and put her dad on another 20.