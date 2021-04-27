Snakeheads Under the Stars

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 26th, 2021

It was a windy one today folks!  So windy that I decided not to go fishing….that’s windy.  I did have a buddy out flounder fishing and he reported that the water got a little dirty and it was blowing 25 so I’m glad I decided to stay at the dock.

Last night during the nighttime calm Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had my very good friend Jen Pettolina out with guests Chris Evans of the Last Call and Ryan Freese of A Salt Weapon III for some epic dusk til dawn bowfishing action.  The group had a great time and put the arrow in some really good snakeheads up to 10.3 pounds and a couple of bonus gar.  It was a great trip with great people!

