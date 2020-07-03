Snowy Grouper Caught off of Ocean City

By Scott Lenox

Sign Ups for the Ocean City Tuna Tournament are one week away!!

It was a hot one today boy….but it is July so what do we expect right?! The wind wasn’t blowing and the sun was shining so it was a great day to be on the water and fishing was good for lots of folks.

Grouper are not unheard of off of Ocean City, but they are rarely caught so that’s why that beautiful snowy grouper makes tonight’s Feature Image. Yesterday David Ward and Colin Wilson caught a 44 pound snowy grouper, white hake and multiple tilefish in the deep with Captain Tony Bonacci and mate Matt Franz on the private boat Gone Phishin out of Sunset Marina. Great catch guys!

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a great day in the offshore canyons today with a group that consisted of a father and his three sons. The kids all got to catch their first ever tunas today and the crew had a total of 7 for the fish box.

Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt found some tunas for their anglers today and put three nice ones in the boat.

The Fin Chaser with Captain Dan Stauffer at the helm came home from offshore today with three yellowfin tuna in the fish box.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was in the deep today looking for tunas and he found a reel nice one and some mahi to go along with it.

Reese Babikow, Nate Babikow and Matthew Brannan had a great day of fishing in the Washington Canyon when they went 3 for 4 bites on yellowfin tuna. The fish weighed 32, 38 and 43 pounds.

One of my best and longest friends Steve Merther fished yesterday on board the private boat D’Angler with Derek Dengler and Jodi White and had three nice yellowfin tuna inside of the Poorman’s Canyon.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found some nice sea bass for his anglers today and more importantly *if you ask me* dropped block number 30,000 for the Ocean City Reef Foundation!

Another glorious summer day at sea. Dropped our 30,000th block at Capt. Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef and kept heading east.

Sea bass bite was fairly robust; compared to recent days at least. Had five clients in double digits; with Jim Ylingling of Waynesboro PA just one sea bass shy a limit.

John Walker of Laurel DE took everyone’s pool money today with a right decent cbass – Harold Gaskins from WV shows off a good one too.

In the group snap? Lots!

Cheers

This young angler wrestled in a flounder and had a good time on board the Miss Ocean City with Captain Anton and mate Joe.

Ryan Cowder, Jody Stigler and Two Time White Marlin Open Champion Tom Hinkle (he likes it when I call him that) found some nice sea bass while bottom fishing the Jackspot today.

Bob Haltmeier of the Oceanic Pier reports that there are more and more keeper flounder being caught at the pier almost every day.

Rusty Daub of the private boat B. Marie 2 reported in that his crew caught spadefish aplenty!

David Ditch of Ocean Pines caught this nice 20 pound Mahi earlier in the week.