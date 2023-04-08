So Many Double Digit Tautog

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 7th, 2023

Today was a much different weather day than we had yesterday with temps only in the 50s and cloudy skies for most of the day.  The good news was that the wind died down a bit and the toggers were able to get back to the tautog grounds.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a little bit of a tough chew today, but he was still able to get his guys on some good fish.  The crew kept some fish for the box and also released two 10 pounders, a 15 pounder and a 16 pounder.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides had a nice day on the ocean today with some nice double digit tautog as well.  Dennis Muhlenforth caught a 17 pound tautog today that was quite the accomplishment.  Dennis has now caught a tautog in every pound range from 1 all the way to 22 pounds.  Pretty work D!

