Some Better Flounder Fishing Going On

It was back to reality today after an incredible White Marlin Open week where we saw a world record payout of over $4.5 Million. It was back to charter fishing for the offshore fleet and inshore it was flounder fishing for some folks looking to bend a rod. The weather was picture perfect for August and it was a good day to have a great day.a

Flounder fishing is picking up a bit in our back bays with more fish being caught on the clean water of the high tide. There are still way more throwback sized fish than there are keepers, but if you use some larger baits and wait for a bite, you could catch a nice one this time of year. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service has had some great trips the past few with plenty of keepers to go around for his folks.

Blake Gunther of Gunther & Sons Fishing took a solo trip to the calm ocean today and had his limit of four fish in just over a half hour.

Svend Sheppard found his first keeper of the summer when he found this 17.5″ flattie in the Thorofare using the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse with a white Gulp.

Anglers fishing on the Miss Ocean City have been having some luck putting keeper flounder in the boat on the last couple of trips.

Lady luck was able to catch this keeper on board the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina.

Matthew Brannan and his best bud Justin Allred fished with Matthew’s dad Brian over ocean structure today and had six keeper sea bass up to 16″.

The Ocean City Girl had some fun with the mahi today on an inshore trip.

The Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese found this swordfish for the fish box today. They also released a pretty rare bigeye thresher shark that they cranked up from the deep.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had to weed through some shorts, but they found plenty of keeper sea bass and some legal flounder as well.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice day on the rip today with calm seas and chewing fish.

After boistrous seas two days running, this morning’s mirror calm was a welcome sight. Paddled on down to Karahalis’ Two Tanks Reef and made what I believe will be the last drop there.

Here two Vietnam era armored personnel carriers from the Army’s Operation Reef Ex in 1994 are about 70 feet apart. We stitched them into a single reef using blocks and block units.

Been working on it a few years. Time to pick another project at the Queen Reef.

Good thing today’s was an extra long trip. Sea bass were some fussy. Tried a variety of baits and techniques, one of which was today’s best.

Probably won’t be tomorrow.

In the end three fellows were 1 shy and, try as I might, I was unable to reignite the bite and push anyone across the line.

Nice catch regardless..

No pool.

No raffle.

A hill too high I suppose.

Will be both tomorrow!

Cheers

Monty

