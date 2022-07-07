Some Big Bigeye

By Scott Lenox

Check out the bigeye in the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

The storms with “drenching” rain that were forecast never materialized in Ocean City this evening so it was an overall gorgeous day to be out and about. There was some good fishing on the ocean too where anglers enjoyed perfect conditions for bottom fishing and trolling.

The crew of the private boat Big Stick with Captain Ronnie Fields had a crazy good day practicing for this weekend’s Ocean City Tuna Tournament. Big Stick found a very nice class of yellowfin tuna and a 216 pound bigeye tuna.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a nice day today with plenty of sea bass around the rail and reports that tomorrow looks good too.

Anglers on the Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting have had much success the past few trips with lots of keeper sea bass bending rods.

My old Bowie buddy Steve Tapley fished the north jetty wall this morning with a live sand flea and landed this beauty of a sheepshead.

Vince Cannuli landed a big 23″ tautog on the Fish in OC tog jig!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day today with some quality sea bass for his folks.

Weatherman had been calling for showers today. A storm offshore I guess. Sure was nice inshore. Pretty as you want, really.

Unfortunately for me, my client base was dialed in to the weatherman.

Was a super light rail. They sure caught fish.

Christina & Chase from California launched today’s reef blocks and pyramids overboard in grand style. Stopped on a couple spots where we didn’t do so well – ehh, nick a few anyway. Other drops, however, offered truly nice fish & in good number. So much so that Tanya, followed quickly by Ms Holly, limited with beautiful fish. Then Christina won the money.

Safe to say men’s souls took a bit of a bruising today. Glad I wasn’t fishing.

We did have a predictable situation with the pool. One person didn’t play. Toast falling jelly side down not nearly as fun; old man Murphy can’t help himself. First fish over the rail too..

A truly nice day on the water with great clients and wonderful fish. Works.

Going to offer the rest of July for reservations soon. Will be including a bunch of 11 hour sea bass trips. Want to get on offshore a bit. Maybe pick up something fun on the troll.

And if mahi show inshore sooner than last year? I’ll be glad of it.

Oyyyy.. Sorry Mr Murphy – I meant “I’ll be glad if they show inshore at all – Ever!”

(Knocked wood too!)

Cheers

Monty

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is the back bay version of Robin Hood and his shooters have had some good shooting both day and night for rays, gar and some BIG catfish.

It was an awesome party on the bay in Ocean City….check it out on our YouTube Channel!