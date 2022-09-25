Some BIG Sheepshead

By Scott Lenox

Fall has definitely fallen as we saw low temps in the upper 40s and low 50s today and high temps never got above 70 for most. The ocean was still a little bumpy for comfortable fishing today, but plenty of folks got out on the bay and found some pretty darn good fishing.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had the frontrunner for Feature Image tonight when he sent me a photo of 10-year-old Ethan Collier from Mount Joy, PA with a very nice 10.5 pound sheepshead, but a little while later that fish was beat by another Ethan. Captain Jason’s mate Ethan Nock from Berlin, MD stole Feature Image rights away this afternoon when he caught a real big 13.7 pound sheepshead! Captain Jason’s afternoon trip had four nice sheep with the smallest at over 8 pounds. Ethan is pictured with Norm Thurston from Pasadena, MD.

Another big sheepshead fell at the hands of Austin Deppe who was fishing the south jetty with sand fleas when he hooked into this jumbo 25″, 12.3 pounder. Austin was fishing with the boys and had another sheepshead, a black drum and a tautog.

Yet another big sheepshead was caught at the south jetty today when Stone Carey landed this very nice 21″, 7.2 pound sheep. Sand fleas were once again the meal of choice.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty fished the outgoing tide at the route 50 bridge and had a great day. The guys dredged up two keeper rockfish and some big bluefish this afternoon.

Tyler Patey was fishing the Chesapeake Bay using our Fish in OC / Deadly Tackle tog & bottom jigs when he caught this huge 44.5″ black drum! They’re not just for tautog anymore!

Owen West fished the route 50 bridge and caught this 31″, 9 pound keeper rockfish.



David Beach Sr. and David Beach II had a nice day fishing the bulkhead with live mullet. They landed keepers of 16.5”, 17.75”, 18” and 24” that was just under 6 pounds.



Justin Staats was fishing in Captiva, FL when he says our Fish in OC Bend a Rod. Back the Blue. shirt gave him some luck. He caught snook and big red drum in the shallows.

