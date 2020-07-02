Some Dang Good Flounder Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Ocean City Tuna Tournament details above.

We had a little rain to start today and some intermittent showers this afternoon, but temperatures were pleasant and the wind was pretty non-existent so there were plenty of anglers out trying to bend a rod. It wasn’t as busy as it could be this time of year, but lots of people are saving up energy and taking care of honey-do’s before this weekend’s busy 4th of July Weekend.

Flounder fishing has picked up nicely both in the ocean and in the back bays. Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has had to work for some fish, but he’s had some reely tremendous days of fishing with some great crews.

Back bay fishermen have been seeing some good fishing too thanks to the clean water conditions. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break has been doing well with the flounder and has also had some trips with Spanish mackerel, black drum, bluefish and even blowfish.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga found keeper flounder on both trips today and had some very happy anglers with fillets to take home.

Sea bass fishing was good on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak today. Captain Chris reported that they dropped the anchor and never budged thanks to a steady bite of sea bass all day.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported having to switch it up throughout the day, but ultimately put all of his anglers on dinner.

A light drizzle at first, bit of patchy rain, seas nearly mirror calm as we cleared the inlet; not a bad way to start July. Dropped 27 blocks and a pyramid, then threw out some tuna lures (to no effect!) & kept paddling.

Sea bass bit well. About noon the sun popped out, which was good; and the current switched hard to the East.

That, it appears, was not good. The bite, seemingly headed toward at least a few limits, died almost completely.

Fished Harder!

Way past time to head for home, the current at last swung down ESE. The bite improved—put a few more in the box, but not with the morning’s intensity.

It’s fishing.

Everyone got dinner, if perhaps not enough to invite the neighbors over. One fellow crosses into double digits.

David Solliday from PA took everyone’s pool money today – Rat Comacho of Ocean View DE shows off a pretty one, while Fedele Marino from Selbyville DE shows what’s for dinner.

In the group snap are ..fugedabotit! A lot of guys!

Captain Corey Kennington and the crew of the Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina had a pretty nice day with the tuna fish putting five yellowfin in the box.

The crew that fished on board Rhonda’s Osprey with Captain Joe Drosey had a good time today and put two legal yellowfin tuna in the fish box.

This young man caught his first ever flounder while fishing from the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City.’

This little cutie came by way of @reefreeler on Instagram. She can handle the flounder no problem after catching one on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse baited with a white Gulp.