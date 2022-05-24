Some Decent Fishing in Some Decent Weather

By Scott Lenox

Today wasn’t the nicest day we’ve had recently, but it wasn’t the worst either. There was a pretty good breeze out of the northeast for most of the day and even though that made the ocean a little rough, the bay wasn’t too bad and there were some fish caught in both places.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a great day at the route 50 bridge and in the Ocean City inlet. Bird and Shaun caught and released several short rockfish and they also had keeper sized bluefish and one legal rockfish. The bluefish were up to 30″ and were caught on Roy rigs while the keeper rockfish was 33.5″ and caught on a Stretch while “dredging” at the route 50 bridge.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters reported some pretty dirty water today, but when you’re good, you’re good. He was still able to catch some keeper flounder for both of his trips today.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a decent day on the ocean today even though conditions were “bumpy”. It was a picky bite, but there were plenty of sea bass for folks to take home.

John Unkart had a crazy good day surf fishing Assateague Island this morning! John caught spot, a shad, a flounder, a trout, a black drum and a rockfish. That’s like a Surf Super Duper Slam!

Taylor Bakke caught himself a very nice 20.5″ speckled trout while fishing the south bay today.

