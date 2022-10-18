Some Excellent Fishing Over the Last Few Days

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

We just had an absolute deluge of rain come down at my house with a little bit of thunder and lightning mixed in as we caught the tail end of an October thunderstorm. It was short lived and now it’s headed out to sea and it looks like we’ll have some nice weather as we head toward the weekend. It’s certainly going to cool down with highs only reaching into the 50s a couple of days, but the winds look fishable so hopefully folks will be able to get out and take advantage of it.

Captain Kane Bounds has had some excellent fishing the past few days with lots of nice sea bass in addition to a couple of flounder. Flounder fishing got tough after the remnants of Ian rolled out of town, but things are settling down and that should pick up as we move through the fall. Until then there are plenty of sea bass and Captain Kane and his crews have been limiting out on most trips.

Brady Peirce and Billy Work fished the Washington canyon into yesterday evening on board Billy’s private boat Reely Workin’ and had a good day with some blueline tilefish, a couple of mahi and a yellowfin tuna.

John Wooldridge, his son Grayson and Grayson’s buddy Marshall Forrester had a fun time in the St. Martin river yesterday evening when they caught and released some rockfish on trolled Rapala baits.

