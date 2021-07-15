Some Flounder and Some Jumbo Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

Wasn’t a real heavily fished day today thanks to the heat and humidity I’m guessing. We’ve also had some pretty poo water in the back bay so flounder fishing back there has kind of suffered. There was some good bottom fishing once again today on the local ocean party boats and there were some nice flounder and some big sea bass caught.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a good day with the flounder today and also boxed up several nice sea bass on the trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed some good fishing today as well with some serious sea bass coming in the boat.

Fine day on the rip. Ten or twelve knots of SSW wind – summer day. Enjoyed the company of fisheries liaison to US Wind, Wolfgang Rain. He acquitted himself just fine; caught 8 nice sea bass between in-depth conversations with me. US Wind has done well in hiring him. It’s not often my theories are swiftly grasped. He has scientific training and decades of experience.

Our guest reef builder (if only stolen away from her Chesapeake waters for a day) was Maddie Johnson of Olney. Once she’d launched 20 heavy blocks by the stern rail we pressed on and into the heart of survey sounding.

Dogone if Hurricane Murray didn’t turn things around today. He was bagged-out an hour before lunch — and no one else ever crossed the finish line. His luck was so good, Murray even caught a nice fluke on a sand flea.

Yup. Tog bait – flounder. Hurricane Murray.

Oh boy.

Our biggest cbass was NOT in the pool. But Paul Mackter‘s of Waldorf MD was.

Ouch.

Happens.

Tomorrow’s weather looks nicer still.

We’ll see what it brings.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Ron Callis and the folks on board Turnin’ Fins didn’t have a stellar day today with the tuna chunk slowing down a bit, but they did put two nice yellowfin tuna and a mahi in the boat.

Shallow water swimmers don’t stand a chance with Captain Marc Spagnola and his shooters around. Snakeheads, rays, carp and gar are on the hit list.