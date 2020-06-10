Some Flounder and Tuna Showed Back Up

By Scott Lenox

Check out the video to check out what’s good for Dad at Atlantic Tackle in West OC.

We had another beautiful weather day today with warm temps, sunny skies and light breezes out of the south. The bay was packed with boats and traffic looked like mid summer as everyone was out enjoying the gorgeous weather. There were lots of fish caught both inshore and offshore with some encouraging signs in the way of flounder and tuna.

I was pleasantly surprised to see some pics coming in today with a number of yellowfin tuna in them. Up until today tuna fishing had been pretty dreadfully slow. Mike Bromwell and his crew had one of the better tuna days when they scratched out 9 yellowfins on board the MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos and mates Dakota Bittner and Jon Robertson.

Captain Corey Kennington of the Boss Hogg sent in this photo of their crew with a nice catch of five yellowfin tuna.

Will Beattie, Ronnie Willett, Paul Tackish, Mike Walko and Jeff Keys had a great day of tuna fishing today fishing 600-700 fathoms on a 62/68 degree temperature break. The crew got jumped twice and ended the day with five yellowfin tuna and four bigeye tuna all in the 40 pound class.

Mike Hatcher of PYY Marine submitted this photo of a longfin albacore that the PYY crew caught today. Roy Dove, Evan Winterbottom, Captain Steve Wagner and Allen Stanton are pictured at Atlantic Tackle with the longfin that went 56 pounds.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters left the sea bass gear at home today and hit the canyons where he put this lucky angler on a beautiful gaffer mahi.

The crew of the Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little did battle with a blue marlin today that unfortunately lost a fight with the boat’s propellor. Captain Chris ordered the blue on board so that it was put to good use and the fish weighed 511 pounds at the Ocean City Fishing Center. No the crew isn’t “Wanted” they were taking a photo the other direction.

Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard didn’t see any tunas today, but they did put their anglers on two white marlin releases. Great shot here from Captain Mike.

Just like the yellowfin tuna offshore, flounder made a little better appearance today in the back bays of Ocean City. The water was crystal clear north of the inlet and flounder love to eat in clean water. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had two trips today and both produced keeper flounder for lucky anglers.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga had some good fishing today and a flounder over 3 pounds on each of his 1/2 day trips. Gregory Granahan of Alexandria, VA caught a 21″, 3 pound, 13 ounce keeper this morning and this afternoon Megan Culler from Moyock, NC had a 3 lb. 6 oz. fish.

Scott Frysinger used tandem jig heads and Gulp baits to catch his limit of keeper flounder today. All of the fish were between 18 and 20 inches.

Sea bass fishing was good for the ocean going party boat fleet again today and there were a few more flounder as well. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler put his anglers on some good fishing on today’s trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star loves calm seas just as much as the next guy, and he loves good sea bass fishing too.

A summer day – light SW wind, no swell, not a cloud in the sky – I’ll take it.

Young Miss Page Deute of Grand Rapids Michigan assisted crew while dropping 28 blocks plus a reef pyramid. We then took advantage of today’s fine weather; made steam for the deep.

While running off I noticed a newborn reel in the wheelhouse. Boy, you just can’t leave the lights off too long. Dang things will spawn. I thought perhaps not in the COVID period; but no, it remains reels left to themselves will multiply.

This particular new addition is the Diawa Saltist 15H. I own four now. While Shimano Trinidads in 10/12/14/& 16N sizes remain a longtime favorite, these small Diawa reels are darn near as good for less than half the cost. Load them with 30 or 40lb braid – life is good.

Cathy Creel of WOC was aboard again today. She zoomed up to 14 keepers, the day looking for all the world a repeat of her last 3 trips ..and then it happened. First to limit was Doren Daniel who came from behind to seal the deal. He beat Cathy to the line by a minute.

7 limits altogether, some very fine fishing. Even put two more mylar balloons in the boat.

Don & Maddie Johnson of Olney VA bagged out; Maddie especially had some nice fish.

Paige caught on quick – put her fair share across the rail.

Andre’ Owens of Washington DC shows off a nice double as does Rick VanHoy of Federalsburg MD.

Also in the group snap are William Hawkins – Ethan & Joel Deute – Mike Firor.

While all of the hooplah about yesterday’s great white was going on Donny Post and the boys were doing some shark fishing of their own. They fished just off the beach and released some small sharks on cut bait.