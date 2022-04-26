Some Flounder in the Fog

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Some Flounder in the Fog

By Scott Lenox

Some Flounder in the Fog

Posted on April 25th, 2022

Check out the video for rockfish and tautog gear available at Atlantic Tackle.

Man it was FOGGY this morning!  So foggy that I almost didn’t go fishing to film a new episode of Hooked on OC.  My boat is docked so close to the Thorofare though that I decided to give it a go and I’m awfully glad I did.  Cameraman John Benn and I fished the Thorofare through the fog and had two throwback flounder and three keepers of 16″, 16.75″ and 17.75″.  One fish at the Deadly Double in orange and the two others fell for the chartreuse.  Water was 58 degrees and all three fish were between 5′ and 7′ deep.  Hopefully the water stays clean because flounder fishing should get better as the weeks go on.

Captain Jason Mumford had Chris helping out with a little boat work this morning and rewarded him with this nice keeper flounder after making just one drift.

Yesterday, Kailen McMullen landed this 19.5″ keeper flounder on an orange Deadly Double with a 4″ Gulp swimming mullet in white.

Check out our Flounder catch, clean and cook YouTube vid!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

guns ammunition rods reels knives camping at lighthouse guns & gear

Daily Angle

April 25, 2022
Some Flounder in the Fog
Some Flounder in the Fog

Check out the video for rockfish and tautog gear available at Atlantic Tackle. Man it was FOGGY this morning!  So foggy that I almost didn’t go fishing to film a new episode of Hooked on OC…. READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information