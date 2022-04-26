Some Flounder in the Fog

By Scott Lenox

Man it was FOGGY this morning! So foggy that I almost didn’t go fishing to film a new episode of Hooked on OC. My boat is docked so close to the Thorofare though that I decided to give it a go and I’m awfully glad I did. Cameraman John Benn and I fished the Thorofare through the fog and had two throwback flounder and three keepers of 16″, 16.75″ and 17.75″. One fish at the Deadly Double in orange and the two others fell for the chartreuse. Water was 58 degrees and all three fish were between 5′ and 7′ deep. Hopefully the water stays clean because flounder fishing should get better as the weeks go on.

Captain Jason Mumford had Chris helping out with a little boat work this morning and rewarded him with this nice keeper flounder after making just one drift.

Yesterday, Kailen McMullen landed this 19.5″ keeper flounder on an orange Deadly Double with a 4″ Gulp swimming mullet in white.

