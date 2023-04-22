Some Flounder, Some Rockfish and A 23 Pound Tautog

By Scott Lenox

It was a warm one out there today. You can definitely feel that summer is right around the corner. First though…tomorrow looks like crap. Rain in the evening with wind and then lows in the 40s in some areas into next week. It’ll warm up, but Mother Nature is gonna keep us on our toes for a little while.

Capitan Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides is having a great season with the double digit tautog and today he set a new record for his boat. Captain Chase put an angler on the largest tog ever on Chasin’ Tides today when a huge 23 pounder went in the net. The big male was weighed, measured to 33″ and then released to make more tog. Pretty work!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had a couple of good trips today for his anglers. This morning it was some fun catch and release rockfish action at the OC inlet and this afternoon it was three keeper flounder from the south bay.

