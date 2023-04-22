Some Flounder, Some Rockfish and A 23 Pound Tautog

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Some Flounder, Some Rockfish and A 23 Pound Tautog

By Scott Lenox

Some Flounder, Some Rockfish and A 23 Pound Tautog

Posted on April 21st, 2023

It was a warm one out there today.  You can definitely feel that summer is right around the corner.  First though…tomorrow looks like crap.  Rain in the evening with wind and then lows in the 40s in some areas into next week.  It’ll warm up, but Mother Nature is gonna keep us on our toes for a little while.

Capitan Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides is having a great season with the double digit tautog and today he set a new record for his boat.  Captain Chase put an angler on the largest tog ever on Chasin’ Tides today when a huge 23 pounder went in the net.  The big male was weighed, measured to 33″ and then released to make more tog. Pretty work!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had a couple of good trips today for his anglers.  This morning it was some fun catch and release rockfish action at the OC inlet and this afternoon it was three keeper flounder from the south bay.

Check out the vid of the largest tog I’ve seen so far this season!  Subscribe!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

reel inn restaurant specials and happy hour

Daily Angle

April 21, 2023
Some Flounder, Some Rockfish and A 23 Pound Tautog
Some Flounder, Some Rockfish and A 23 Pound Tautog

It was a warm one out there today.  You can definitely feel that summer is right around the corner.  First though…tomorrow looks like crap.  Rain in the evening with wind and then lows in the 40s… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

January 4, 2023
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots) 8 oz of Swiss cheese 2 Tablespoons flour 3… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

reel inn restaurant specials and happy hour

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information