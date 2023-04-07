Some Flounders in the Back Bay

By Scott Lenox

We’ve got some wicked thunderstorms rolling through the area right now that will usher in much cooler temperatures tomorrow, but today was absolutely gorgeous! Temps peaked in the upper 70s and low 80s in and around Ocean City and it was a great day to be on the water.

There are more and more flounder being caught in Ocean City’s back bays as folks get out to take advantage of it. Albert Levy caught one of the largest flounder we’ve seen in this short season when he landed this 22.75″ keeper on a white Deadly Double with a white Gulp in the Thorofare.

Connor Shoff was fishing the Thorofare with his dad Jason when he caught this nice 17″ keeper flounder.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound continues to catch some very nice tautog over the past week. There are tougher fishing days mixed in, but putting in the work has produced several double digit fish for Fish Bound’s crews.

