Some Good Tog and Flounder Fishing….and A Big Ole Cod?

By Scott Lenox

Hit the video for rockfish and tautog gear available at Atlantic Tackle.

Today was a gorgeous day, but depending on where you were the temperature could have been 15 degrees different. I played some golf at Ocean Pines Golf today with Ryan and it was really, really nice. A little bit before that when I was flounder fishing with Kristen?……it sucked! The wind was blowing out of the northeast hard and the bay was really rough where the wind was against the incoming tide. It also felt 15-20 degrees cooler than it did on land…..but there were still some fish caught!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been having some great luck in the back bays so far this year. Today was no different with catch and release rockfish and shad action and two keeper flounder.

Nathyn Sadler had a great day of flounder fishing today when he used the Deadly Double in chartreuse to land two keepers of 19″ and 21″.

Chelsea was fishing with Dan Ames when she landed her first keeper flounder. The fish was 16.5″ and ate a white Otter Tail with a minnow on a Deadly Double.

Owen West found his first keeper flounder of the season in the Thorofare today when this 16.5″er ate a white Gulp on a pink Fish in OC Deadly Double.

Blake Gunther and the crew fished around Gargatha on the eastern shore of Virginia today and caught some nice keeper flounder to over 21″. Yesterday, Vince Cannulli was fishing with Blake out in the ocean when he landed a big, beautiful Atlantic cod.

Craig Constantino, Todd Martinek and “Two Time” Tommy Hinkle fished Virginia’s eastern shore and landed some nice keeper flounder up to 21.5″.

Fishing is picking up at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City with some catch and release action for shad and small rockfish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a good day with the tautog in the ocean today. Captain Chase’s crew had fish up to as big as 13 pounds and Joe Molee caught a 10 pound tautog that had been tagged a year ago.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star loves toggin!

Yesterday a fine bite that tapered as the current swung east. Today? Barely dodged the skunk..

I love toggin?

A short trip so we could haul in the afternoon; it was a nice day at least. Built some reef, fished some reef, videoed some reef – sent some clients home with diner.

Had so few clients I actually thought my crew would have a blast fishing.

Oops.

Will put my “I Love Yachting” shirt on tomorrow. Zincs, cutlass bearings, change wheels, anti-fouling paint; unsure how much more we’ll tackle.

Maybe a lot.

Cheers All,

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler found some tautog today including this jumbo.

Bud Heim caught this 19″ female tautog at the south jetty on a sand flea while fishing with Kevin Welkner on the Flounderin’ Around. This fish and any females were released.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a crazy good night for his shooters last night putting them on snakeheads, gar and some big catfish.

Steve Sweigert landed this beauty of a black drum from the Assateague surf yesterday.

Check out our YouTube flounder catch, clean and cook video!