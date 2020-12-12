Some Jumbo Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

We had a nice day today in and around Ocean City with warm temps, sunny skies and light winds….too bad I had to spend it in front of the computer. Fish in OC magazine for 2021 is in the queue so I’m busy making ads, checking articles and looking for pics so fishing for me will have to wait. For lots of others it was a great day to get out and bend a rod with some reely good late fall fishing going on.

Captain Chris Mizurak was able to get the Angler where he wanted to today and it paid big time dividends. Captain Chris reported some flounder up to 6.5 pounds and a very good class of sea bass with some fish up to 4.5 pounds. That’s a jumbo sea bass.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice bite today as well that resulted in several limits and a nice fish fry for everyone.

Every flag lay against its staff; inlet and ocean smooth as glass – gorgeous morning.

Didn’t last, nor did it puff up too bad. Dropped blocks at a place Jeff & Dave Bauer hold dear and tried it. In they go! Learned where next year’s spawners are hangin.. Great sign for our future, but not keepers for today. We pressed on.

Wind picked up 16/17 knots SSW which made for an interesting drift. Zig had our first limit at 11:53.. Alas, he was way ahead of the pack. By 2 we had nine limits and plenty of fish fries around the rail. Kevin Patterson of Pasadena MD had the pool sewn up; Terry Feeley bagged out on the jig; winds had fallen out to 11/12 knots—pretty day & a nice ride home.

There have been a lot of rockfish being caught in the Ocean City inlet and around both jetties the past few days and Big Bird Cropper has been taking full advantage. Yesterday he and Shaun teamed forces to catch and release over 80 fish and today he had Ms. Janet out for some catch and release action with one 28″ keeper landing in the cooler.