Some Marlins Around

By Scott Lenox

There’s definitely not a lot of fishing going on during the week nowadays, even though the weather can be beautiful and the fishing is some of the best of the year. It’s just tough for folks to get out when it’s back to work and school. I can tell you this though, if you can get out during the week this time of year you definitely want to take advantage of it.

The Boss Hogg took advantage of it today and paddled out to the canyons where Captain Brian Porter and crew had a very good day. The “Hogg” had two white marlin releases, one blue marlin release and a pile of mahi for the fish cleaners.

