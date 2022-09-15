Some Marlins Around

By Scott Lenox

Posted on September 14th, 2022

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

There’s definitely not a lot of fishing going on during the week nowadays, even though the weather can be beautiful and the fishing is some of the best of the year.  It’s just tough for folks to get out when it’s back to work and school.  I can tell you this though, if you can get out during the week this time of year you definitely want to take advantage of it.

The Boss Hogg took advantage of it today and paddled out to the canyons where Captain Brian Porter and crew had a very good day.  The “Hogg” had two white marlin releases, one blue marlin release and a pile of mahi for the fish cleaners.

Check out our Back Deck Fishing Report with some HUGE marlins in it!

September 14, 2022
