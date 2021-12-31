Some More Jumbo Rockfish

By Scott Lenox

It was another good day to be out on the water today even though it started rainy and the sun never really shined. Ocean anglers are most concerned with wind and today was another day where it wasn’t bad so it was a good day to get out and bend a rod.

There have been some more rockfish caught inside of the three mile EEZ limit, but unfortunately most of the fish have been over the 35″ maximum to be harvested. Julie Stevenson caught and then released this jumbo rockfish of 44″ while fishing the ocean. I’ve heard of some fish off of Sea Colony around Bethany Beach and some fish 5-10 miles south of OC Inlet. Thanks to Lewes Harbour Marina for the pic.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star didn’t have a great day on the water, but he still put clients on fish and will give the sea bass one last go tomorrow as the final day of the season arrives

Underway into a rain-soaked morning; had I only known what lie ahead. Did drop 20 reef blocks and a pyramid at one of the spots I’m working on. Found poor reward in our karma – it was like fishing in the eighties ..the worst of the eighties.

Oyyyyyy.. Anchored: caught dogfish. Anchored again: caught tiny bass and a handful of scup – then dogfish. Stopped again and caught just a few real nice sea bass, and tiny cbass w/dogfish.

I so remember looking at my rail like that in the 1980s – one nice fish, two guys snagged in the bottom, and some itty bitty sea bass.

Back then we’d have boxed those tiny ones though.

I’ve no idea what was different today. Been spoiling the heck out of my clients. Had some of the best fishing in twenty years these last 8 weeks.

Not today.

After the first three spots I took one last stab at it – a hail Mary – and wore clients out with smalls.

Thought we’d catch scup there too. Oh no, not this day.

Last day of cbass season tomorrow. Shall reach out for one last brass ring..

Cheers All,

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had another nice day of tautog fishing today with 19 keeper sized fish and released fish of 10 and 12 pounds.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a decent day out there today with a good sea bass bites and a couple of limits around the rail. Angler will be on the water for tomorrow’s final day of MD sea bass and has promised me some pics.