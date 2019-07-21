Some More Marlin Thankfully

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

There is no doubt that we are having the hottest stretch of weather that we have seen and maybe will see for the entire summer. Tomorrow brings more of the same before we see a little bit of a break next week. There is also no doubt that offshore fishing has been slow and sea bass fishing has been on one day, off three. Thankfully there are some more marlin and mahi showing up offshore and there are plenty of flounder being caught in the bay.

Today was day one of the 15th Annual Kid’s Classic Tournament put on by the Ocean City Marlin Club and it was a good first day at the scales. There are over 300 junior anglers fishing this year’s event and the proceeds go to the Wish-A-Fish Foundation. Here is the leaderboard after today’s fishing. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the results and photos.

Away from the tournament there was some pretty good fishing for some of the Fish in OC fleet in the offshore canyons. Captain Josh Wentling and the Instigator crew had three first white marlin for anglers and also added a blue marlin release and some mahi.

Captain Corey Kennington of Boss Hogg was fishing on board the Lucky Duck today out of Sunset Marina and reported in that Regan Bunting caught and released her first white marlin and his daughter Caroline Kennington caught and released her first blue marlin.

Tuna fishing is so tough lately that seasoned vets are turning to other forms of rod bending action. Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker decided to drop the dime on 14 nice blueline tilefish today.

The MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos who is a 15 time winner of most tuna caught in the Ocean City Marlin Club even went tilefishing today and was successful at putting some dandies in the box.

My young buddy Danny Tobin found a couple of last minute spots for an offshore fishing trip today and it panned out nicely as Danny put this big 22 pound bull dolphin in the cooler.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported that today was an “off again” day today, but he stuck it out (and stayed late) to get some fish in the box.

Hi Scott,

Stayed an hour and a half late today. Bite was slow-paced in the extreme. Still, by not giving up, by not giving in, some clients scratched an OK to very good catch together. Mike Grybos had 9 fat cbass; plenty enough for he and Annie to have a nice fish fry w/leftovers. The sounder snap is included to show my frustration. Of the 30 feet of sea bass stacked up on this coral – we caught NONE!

Aside from sea bass, we also had a decent tog today. Herb Meushaw caught the 25 inch tog on clam.

Though I’ve not noticed him on the Post Office bulletin board, our pool winner today wanted anonymity – his winning fish was an 18 inch sea bass. (Sea Bass and Flounder only in our summer fish pools)

Also pictured in the group snap are Josh & Joy Easton of Lancaster PA – Christine Burrhas of Sykesville MD – Patrick & Nathan Engle of Eldersburg MD – plus Eric Meushaw of Sykesville MD.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service did some casting outside the jetty this evening and was able to put a limit of small bluefish in the boat.

Captain Marc Spagnola is in his busy season and folks are taking full advantage of it. Captain Marc put shooters on some great shooting for gar and cow nosed and souther rays, and even added a huge 137 pound butterfly ray.

Andrew Gerner reported in that he had some success behind Assateague Island yesterday. This 17.5” flattie fell for a white gulp and shiner combo on our Fish in OC pink deadly double just as the tide started going out behind the airport. Andrew’s dad, Ed Gerner of Lutherville, MD had 4 throwback flounder in the span of an hour as well.