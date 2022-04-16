Some More Wind and Some More Fish

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Angler’s Advantage at Atlantic Tackle

I’m getting pretty sick of saying this…..It was windy again today. Kristen and I hit the bay for a few drifts with no luck and it was very windy again. It started as a breeze out of the east and gradually turned into a stiff wind out of the southeast and it definitely made fishing tough. There were plenty of boats out there today, but I only got a few reports thanks to the conditions.

Blake Gunther and his crew used Fish in OC tog jigs in the OC inlet and at Martha’s Landing to put some nice tog in the box. The guys had several keepers to go along with a bunch of throwback sized fish.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty were slinging Roy Rigs today and had some luck with the schoolie sized rockfish. Bird did have one fish that was up to 26″.

My buddy and neighbor Curt Presnell fished Wachapreague, VA today where he said the bite was a little slow, but he did catch a couple fish. Curt used the new Fish in OC Deadly Double in orange with a pink Gulp to land his sole keeper at 17 1/2″.